NTSB: Drugged man caused crash that killed 5 bicyclists - WNEM TV 5

NTSB: Drugged man caused crash that killed 5 bicyclists

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
Source: Kalamazoo County Jail Source: Kalamazoo County Jail
KALAMAZOO, MI (AP) -

Federal safety regulators have closed their investigation of a crash that killed five bicyclists in Michigan, pinning the cause on a driver impaired by drugs.

The conclusion Wednesday by the National Transportation Safety Board comes a month after it released an interim report that criticized the 911 system in the Kalamazoo area. The board said better communication between dispatchers might have alerted police to stop the driver before the crash last June.

Five cyclists were killed and four more were injured in the wreck in Kalamazoo County's Cooper Township, 140 miles west of Detroit. Charles Pickett Jr. is facing charges of second-degree murder and driving under the influence of drugs.

NTSB Acting Chairman Robert Sumwalt says there's been a 20 percent increase in U.S. cyclist fatalities since 2011.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.