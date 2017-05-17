3 arrested on drug charges in Clare County

Two men and one woman were arrested on drug charges in Clare County.

Deputies from the Clare County Sheriff Department conducted a traffic stop on Tuesday about 4 a.m. near the intersection of Oak Street and First Street in Harrison.

David Prenger, 29, of Harrison, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, during the traffic stop.

Prenger told the deputies where he got the narcotics from, which led to the arrest of the other two suspects, the sheriff's department said.

Deputies conducted a search at a home on the 300 block of Spruce Street in Harrison to search for narcotics. At the home they found methamphetamine and a stolen handgun.

Dennis Darnell, 61, and Janise Darnell, 47 - both of Harrison - were arrested after being located in the house, deputies said.

Prenger was charged with possession of meth and possession of analogues. His bond was set at $50,000.

Dennis Darnell was charged with deliver/manufacture meth, possession of meth, delivering/manufacturing non-narcotic, weapon possession by a felon, and maintaining a drug house. His bond was set at $100,000.

Janise Darnell was charged with possession of meth and maintaining a drug house. Her bond was set at $5,000.

All three remain lodged in the Clare County Jail.

