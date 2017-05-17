1 dead, 2 injured after truck crashes into ambulance

One person is dead and two others were injured after a truck crashed into an ambulance transporting a patient.

It happened shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Sebewaing Road and Grassmere Road in Huron County's Sheridan Township.

A 2014 Dodge pickup truck was traveling northbound when it failed to yield and crashed into the ambulance, which was traveling westbound, Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said.

The ambulance, operated by Central Huron Ambulance Service of Bad Axe, was transporting a patient to an out of county hospital at the time of the incident.

That patient, 89-year-old Elaine DeGrandt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The ambulance was performing a priority three transfer, which does not involve lights or sirens, Hanson said.

The impact of the crash caused the ambulance to overturn and enter the south side ditch of Sebewaing Road.

The ambulance driver, 44-year-old Brandy Rogers, and the attendant,43-year-old Paul Shishler, were injured in the crash. They were transported to the Huron Medical Center for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

The driver of the pickup, 33-year-old Kyle Mausolf, was not injured during the crash, Hanson said.

The scene was closed for about three hours while officials investigated.

