MDHHS: FDA warns of inaccurate lead test results

The FDA and the CDC have issued a warning about inaccurate lead test results.

The FDA believes the issue could date back to 2014 and involves the Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Analyzers.

The CDC is recommending all healthcare providers retest all children who are 6-years-old and younger who had testing taken from the vein with a result of 10 micrograms per deciliter or less using the Magellan analyzer, the MDHHS said.

The tests have inaccurately produced low blood lead results.

“While less than two percent of the lead tests performed statewide since 2014 were done using this Magellan equipment from a venous draw, we take this issue very seriously and will be working closely with our local health departments and health care providers to ensure they are aware of the recommendations and offering retesting as appropriate,” said Dr. Eden Wells, chief medical executive of MDHHS. “It’s important to remember that lead does not stay in the blood for very long, so a low test result today may not tell you if there was past exposure. Talk to your physician to determine if retesting is needed for your child.”

The number of potentially impacted results in Flint is 128, according to the MDHHS.

