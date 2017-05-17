Former prep rowing coach gets 22 years for recording girls

A former head men's rowing coach in western Michigan has been sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for setting up hidden cameras to capture female students undressing in locker rooms.

U.S. District Judge Gordon Quist sentenced 31-year-old Timothy Vallier on Wednesday. The judge also ordered the former Rockford Public Schools coach to spend five years on supervised release when his prison term expires.

Vallier pleaded guilty in September to attempted sexual exploitation of children and possession of child pornography.

The government said 62 girls were victimized from 2012 to 2016. Two assistant coaches discovered the videos last July.

Vallier's attorney, Richard Zambon, said the recordings were not shared with anyone. He said Vallier has great remorse and regret for his crimes.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.