Shake up at Bay Area Chamber of Commerce - WNEM TV 5

Shake up at Bay Area Chamber of Commerce

Posted: Updated:
Ryan Carley Ryan Carley
BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

There has been a shake up at the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber sent out a short letter to members announcing Ryan Carley is no longer president and CEO of the organization.

The chairman of the board of directors, Michael Stodolak, will assume CEO duties until a successor is found.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.