SVSU Track & Field to send six student-athletes to national championships

BRADENTON, Fla. - The Saginaw Valley State University Track & Field program will send six student-athletes to the 2017 NCAA Division II Outdoor National Championships. This year's event will be held May 25-27 at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The Cardinals will send five members of the men's team and one member from the women's side to Florida to compete.

Men's Selections

Jullane Walker - 100 Meter Dash - Walker enters as the No. 13 overall seed in the national championships. He posted a school record time of 10.40 seconds at the 2017 Cal State L.A. Twilight Open earlier this season.

Tom Goforth - 5,000 Meter Run - Goforth is the No. 18 overall seed in the event heading into the championships. He registered his time of 14:18.05 at the Raleigh Relays.

Joey Southgate - 10,000 Meter Run - Southgate posted a time of 30:02.89 at the Bucknell Bison Outdoor Classic, which has him as the No. 19 ranked athlete nationally heading into this year's national championships.

Sam Black - Decathlon - Black's score of 6,907 that he posted at the 2017 GLIAC Outdoor Championships has his ranked No. 14 nationally as he competes for the Cardinals in the national championships.

Ryan Kelly - Shot Put - Kelly's school record distance of 17.36 meters has him ranked No. 11 overall as he heads into next week's national championships. He achieved that mark this past week at the Davenport Last Chance Meet.

Women's Selections

Taylor Stepanski - 1,500 Meter Run - Stepanski notched her NCAA Division II automatic qualifying time of 4:23.37 at the 2017 Bucknell Bison Outdoor Classic. She enters this year's championships as the No. 4 overall seed in the event.

All five of the men competing for the Cardinals will be making their first-ever appearance at the outdoor national championships. Stepanski will be competing in the outdoor championships for the fourth time in her career at Saginaw Valley. Stay tuned to www.svsucardinals.com for mor information as next weekend's outdoor national championships get closer.

