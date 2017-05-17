SVSU Track & Field to send six student-athletes to national championships

BRADENTON, Fla. - The Saginaw Valley State University Track & Field program will send six student-athletes to the 2017 NCAA Division II Outdoor National Championships. This year's event will be held May 25-27 at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The Cardinals will send five members of the men's team and one member from the women's side to Florida to compete.
Men's Selections
Women's Selections
All five of the men competing for the Cardinals will be making their first-ever appearance at the outdoor national championships. Stepanski will be competing in the outdoor championships for the fourth time in her career at Saginaw Valley. Stay tuned to www.svsucardinals.com for mor information as next weekend's outdoor national championships get closer.
