Spirit Hire A.J. Walczak as Goalie Coach

SAGINAW, Mich. – Saginaw Spirit General Manager Dave Drinkill announced Wednesday the hiring of A.J. Walczak (Wall-check) as the team’s Goalie Coach.

“We are thrilled to be able to add A.J. to the Saginaw Spirit family in the position as our new Goalie Coach,” said the third-year GM of the Spirit. “He comes very highly recommended from many people in the Michigan area and we are excited for him to get to work with our goaltenders. A.J. is exactly what we were looking for when looking to fill this position. His passion, dedication, and drive, make him the perfect fit for us, now, and going forward. As a staff, we can’t wait to get wait to get started in this upcoming season.”

Walczak, 36, is a goalie instructor at Legace Hockey Academy based out of Wixom, Michigan, a company co-owned and operated by Walczak and former NHL Goaltender and Stanley Cup Champion Manny Legace.

Walczak has successfully developed and worked with goaltenders of all ages, including Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovski (Columbus, NHL), Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay, NHL), and 2016-17 CHL Most Outstanding Goaltender Tyler Parsons, who is a second round pick of the Calgary Flames in 2016 and a member of the London Knights in the OHL.

"I am very excited to join such a dynamic organization and become part of the Spirit family,” said Walczak. “I look forward to working with the talented staff in Saginaw and further developing this talent crop of goaltenders.”

For more information on Legace Hockey Academy and A.J. Walczak, Click Here

