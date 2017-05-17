Spartans Announce Complete Non conference Football Schedules Through 2020

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State has announced its football nonconference opponents through the 2020 season.

The Spartans will open the 2018 season at home against Utah State on Sept. 1 in Spartan Stadium. It will mark the first-ever matchup between the two schools.

In a series previously announced, MSU will face Arizona State in a home-and-home series, beginning in Tempe on Sept. 8, 2018, in Sun Devil Stadium. The Spartans close their nonconference slate in 2018 with Central Michigan in East Lansing on Sept. 29.

In another first-time meeting, MSU kicks off the 2019 season in Spartan Stadium on Aug. 31 against Tulsa. The Spartans will open with three consecutive home games in 2019, taking on Western Michigan (Sept. 7) and Arizona State (Sept. 14) following the season opener against the Golden Hurricane.

Michigan State makes its return trip to BYU in the 2020 season on Sept. 12 in Provo, marking MSU’s first-ever game in LaVell Edwards Stadium. The Spartans and Cougars met for the first time in series history in 2016 in Spartan Stadium.

After the road trip to BYU, MSU will return to East Lansing for back-to-back home games against Toledo on Sept. 19 and Miami (Fla.) on Sept. 26.

FUTURE MICHIGAN STATE NONCONFERENCE GAMES

2018

Sept. 1: UTAH STATE

Sept. 8: at Arizona State*

Sept. 29: CENTRAL MICHIGAN

2019

Aug. 31: TULSA

Sept. 7: WESTERN MICHIGAN

Sept. 14: ARIZONA STATE*

2020

Sept. 12: at BYU*

Sept. 19: TOLEDO

Sept. 26: MIAMI (FLA.)*

ADDITIONAL FUTURE NONCONFERENCE GAMES

Sept. 18, 2021: at Miami (Fla.)*

Sept. 17, 2022: at Boise State*

Sept. 16, 2023: BOISE STATE*

*Previously announced

