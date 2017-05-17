Seesaw Afternoon Sinks Loons

MIDLAND, Mich. – It looked like it might be the Great Lakes Loons’ day when they stormed back from a four-run deficit with five runs in the bottom of the 5th inning and two more in the 6th. But the Lake County Captains flexed their muscles against the bullpen with runs in the 8th and 9th innings to force extras, followed by a three-run 10th to win 10-7 and take the series on Wednesday afternoon.

Only two of the 18 players combined between both teams went without a hit in the game, while all nine players for Great Lakes reached base via a hit. Two hits each came from Brendon Davis and Gage Green, while both players were also instrumental in that big 5th frame for the Loons (17-22).

Green singled in Mitchell Hansen while Errol Robinson brought around Luis Paz to score with a single of his own. Green proceeded to score on a wild pitch and after Saige Jenco walked, Davis barreled a ball into left field capping of the inning with a two-run single. In all the Loons batted around and scored five runs on three hits in the inning.

The Loons then loaded the bases in the bottom of the 6th as Stevie Berman drove in his eighth run of the season with his only hit of the afternoon. Paz also was credited with an RBI before Davis struck out to squash the threat.

Lake County (15-23) used 13 hits to continually keep the pressure on. Back-to-back home runs from Conner Capel and Jose Vicente in the 4th set the tone for the game. It was the first time the Loons surrendered consecutive home runs since May 16, 2015 against the South Bend Cubs. Capel would go on to homer again in the game two innings later.

Alexis Pantoja and Mitch Longo each had three hits for the Captains while Pantoja, Longo Capel and Emmanual Tapia all drove in a pair of runs to aid Lake County’s comeback.

Chris Mathewson made his first start of the season for the Loons and was charged with four runs on seven hits in 4.1 innings pitched. It was four runs on four hits for Lake County starter Justin Garza. Three innings of scoreless relief from Alsis Herrera (W, 1-0) earned him his first win of the season. Sven Schuller (BS, 1; L 2-1), despite only allowing one earned run, was saddled with a blown save and the loss.

