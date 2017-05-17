Tigers-Indians to Play Split Doubleheader on July 1

DETROIT – The game between the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Indians that was postponed due to inclement weather on May 4 will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on July 1. The first game of the split doubleheader will start at 1:10 p.m., while first pitch for the second game is set for 7:15. The first game will be televised by FOX Sports Detroit and the second game will be televised by FOX.

All paid tickets for the May 4 game will be honored for the first game of the split doubleheader on July 1. No ticket exchange is necessary. For more information, visit tigers.com.

Copyright Detroit Tigers 2017. All rights reserved.