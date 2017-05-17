Imlay City man faces assault charges after altercation with mother

An argument with his mother led to serious charges for an Imlay City man.

Officers from the Imlay City Police Department and the Lapeer County Sheriff's Department responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home on Church Road in Imlay City Tuesday evening.

Police said 30-year-old David Fox got into an argument with his mother and began damaging property.

They said Fox got a hold of a handgun. The gun discharged, but there were no injuries.

Officers and deputies located Fox a short time later at a friend's home and took him into custody.

Fox was arraigned on Wednesday. He was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and a felony firearm charge.

He remains in the Lapeer County Jail with a bond set at $25,000.

