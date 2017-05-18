Lead singer of "Soundgarden" found dead - WNEM TV 5

Lead singer of "Soundgarden" found dead

DETROIT (AP) -

Rocker Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of the Seattle rock band "Soundgarden" and later "Audioslave" has died at the age of 52.

In a statement to the Associated Press, Cornell's representative Brian Bumbery said Cornell died last night in Detroit. 

Bumbery called the death "sudden and unexpected" and said his wife and family were shocked by it.  The statement said the family would be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause and ask for privacy.

Cornell just played last night with "Soundgarden" at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.

