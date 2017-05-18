Michigan man to climb Mount Kilimanjaro - WNEM TV 5

Michigan man to climb Mount Kilimanjaro

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (CBS) -

A Michigan man is preparing for a daring mission to climb Mount Kilimanjaro as a way to raise money for charity and get past a few tragic events. 

Matthew Jarrel said his world came crashing down just last year. In October, his stepson was killed in a car crash. Jarrel then went through a divorce, and his dad was diagnosed with leukemia. 

Instead of giving up and living in his own personal valley, Jarrel chose to climb a mountain. 

This July, the Van Buren County man will climb the African mountain with a dozen other people. 

Their goal is to raise $100,000 for an organization that provides clean water to folks in underdeveloped parts of the world. 

