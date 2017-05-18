Couple finds man dead on utility trail

Authorities are investigating after a young couple found a dead man while walking along a utility trail.

It happened on Wednesday, May 17 at 10:54 p.m. near 17th and Burt Streets in Saginaw.

Investigators said a young couple were walking along a utility trail for Consumers Power near a power sub-station when they found a man lying on the ground who looked dead.

They called 911 and officers arrived on scene to investigate.

Officers found the man, 49-year-old Dennis Johnson, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Saginaw Police and Michigan State Police are interviewing witnesses regarding the case and the investigation is ongoing.

There are no suspects at this time.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

