Thousands of outages reported as wind blasts Mid-Michigan

Summer-like weather continues across Mid-Michigan today, but heavy wind gusts are already causing quite the mess in our northern counties.

Consumers Energy is reporting more than 2,000 customers without power. The outages began early Thursday morning.

While an exact cause for the outage hasn’t been announced by Consumers, wind advisories have been issued for several Mid-Michigan counties from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wind gusts are expected to exceed 40 mph in some areas.

Here’s a list of reported outages in our northern counties:

Roscommon County – 1,166

Ogemaw County – 125

Oscoda County – 895

Alcona County - 240

