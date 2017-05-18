Thousands of outages reported as wind blasts Mid-Michigan

Two men and one woman were arrested on drug charges in Clare County.More >
One person is dead and two others were injured after a truck crashed into an ambulance transporting a patient.
A teenagers shot to death after a party over Mother's Day weekend will be laid to rest.
Rocker Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of the Seattle rock band "Soundgarden" and later "Audioslave" has died at the age of 52.
Detroit police say the death of rocker Chris Cornell, the lead singer of the bands Soundgarden and later Audioslave, is being investigated as a possible suicide.
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.
Authorities need the public's help identifying a man wanted in a criminal investigation.
When they saw a home on fire they jumped into action and the family inside is thankful they did.
The Sanilac County Sheriff's Office is searching for a home invasion suspect.
Fidget spinners are the latest craze to sweep the globe. Experts are warning the toys are not all fun and games.
