Organizations hand out free food at Saginaw church

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Several organizations are teaming up to hand out free food to those in need. 

The distribution is taking place Thursday at New Birth Mission Baptist Church in Saginaw. 

It begins at 11 a.m. and continues until the food runs out. 

Recipients must present a valid driver's license or state ID. 

