Rock on! Heavy metal band Tesla coming to Saginaw

American heavy metal band Tesla is coming to Saginaw.

The concert will be held at Hunting Event Park, across from the Dow Event Center, on Tuesday, June 27. Show time is at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 6:30 p.m.

With more than 30 years of rock music, the band continues to tour to sold-out crowds around the world thanks to their die-hard fan base and younger generation offspring.

The band was formed in Sacramenton, California in the late 1980s and features lead vocalist Jeff Keith, guitarists Frank Hannon and Dave Rude, bassist Brian Wheat and drummer Troy Luccketta.

They blast crowd favorites like “Modern Day Cowboy,” “Little Suzi,” Heaven’s Trail (No Way Out),” and “Love Song.”

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 25 at 10 a.m.

For more ticket information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.