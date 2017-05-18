Owosso middle school student posts threat on social media

Authorities are investigating another alleged threat made by a Mid-Michigan student.

Officials said it was brought to their attention prior to school starting on Tuesday, May 16 that an Owosso Middle School student posted on social media that he or she was going to bring a gun to school.

Police were immediately questioned the student. Officials said they took “appropriate action to ensure the safety of all students.”

“There was never a weapon on school property. The safety and security of our students is always our first priority,” officials said.

The school said they used their parent notification system to send an email to parents Tuesday, as well as post on social media about the alleged threat.

On Wednesday, a letter was also sent to parents at Northeast Middle School in Midland after a a “specific and potentially dangerous verbal threat” was allegedly made by a student. Read more about that situation here.

Authorities at a Bay City charter school were also investigating an alleged threat made by a student this week on social media. Read more about that situation here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.