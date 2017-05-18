More than 200 volunteers spruce up the community

More than 200 volunteers and students are expected to come together Thursday to help spruce up the community.

The Spring Into Service event will bring together teachers and students from 15 area high schools to clean, plant, prune and paint at 10 sites in Saginaw County.

Students and volunteers will be working side-by-side at the following locations:

Saginaw YMCA, 1915 Fordney St.

McKinney Veterans Park, corner of Ledyard St. and S. 20th St.

Hoyt Park

Thomas Township Rail Trail Ditchline, Shields Dr. and Gratiot Rd. near Meijer

Mustard Seed Shelter, 1325 Cherry St.

East Side Soup Kitchen, 940 E. Genesee Ave.

Saginaw County Land Bank vacant properties along State St./Davenport Ave. corridor between N. Niagara St. and N. Mason St.

9 and 26 Alamo Ct. off Casimir St.

Train tracks on Norman St. between Veterans Memorial Parkway and N. 23rd St.

2201, 2220, and 2227 Whittier St.

Since 2002, volunteers have serviced 91 homes of senior citizens, 22 homes of veterans, 23 public parks and play spaces, eight elementary schools, six homes for Emmaus House, six nonprofit agencies, and five senior citizens' centers.

Over the past 15 years, approximately 4,300 volunteers have performed more than 18,800 hours of service across 169 sites.

