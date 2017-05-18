Teen allegedly raped, tattooed by four Flint gang members

Four alleged gang members are facing more than three dozen collective charges after a teen told police she was gang raped and forced to be tattooed.

Jacob Yries, 19, Steven Washburn, 26, Terry Taylor, 23, and Anthony Bunn, 18, went before a judge on May 17 as they face more than 40 collective felony charges.

Genesee County Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Potbury said the charges stem from an investigation after a girl came forward claiming the men took turns raping her over a two-day span in 2014.

The girl said she was just 13 at the time.

The men are allegedly all members of a Flint gang called the Insane Spanish Cobras, Potbury said.

During testimony, the girl told investigators she had run away from home and met up with the four at a party.

She said she was offered a chance to join the gang by rolling a dice and then having sex with that many gang members. The teen said she refused, but later was raped by all four of the men.

The girl said the day after the assault, the men tattooed her in several spots on her body with a gang-related signs and names.

Defense attorneys asked why it took her two years to report the alleged incidents and why she still associated with the men following the alleged incident.

In her testimony, the teen said had formed a “trauma bond” with the men. She also the alleged events were traumatic for her and she didn’t tell anyone for nearly a year.

The men have been charged with multiple gang, sexual assault and gun charges including:

Five counts of first-degree criminal sexual assault (multiple variables)

Gang membership

Gang recruitment

Unlawful imprisonment

Assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder

Carrying a concealed weapon.

All four are currently being held in the Genesee County Jail without bond.

