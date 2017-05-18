Police search for suspect near Haithco Park - WNEM TV 5

Police search for suspect near Haithco Park

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
WNEM WNEM
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Several local police departments are on the hunt for a suspect who fled on foot after a short vehicle chase. 

It happened Thursday, May 18 at about 11:30 a.m. 

Officials told TV5 that several officers from Carrollton Township Police Department and other local police departments are along I-675 near Haithco Park searching for the suspect. 

It's unclear what the person is wanted for, but we're told there was a short vehicle pursuit before the driver got out of the vehicle and took off on foot. 

Stay with TV5 as we continue to learn more. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.