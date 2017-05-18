Police search for suspect near Haithco Park

Several local police departments are on the hunt for a suspect who fled on foot after a short vehicle chase.

It happened Thursday, May 18 at about 11:30 a.m.

Officials told TV5 that several officers from Carrollton Township Police Department and other local police departments are along I-675 near Haithco Park searching for the suspect.

It's unclear what the person is wanted for, but we're told there was a short vehicle pursuit before the driver got out of the vehicle and took off on foot.

