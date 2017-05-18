Deputies search for driver in Amish buggy hit-and-run - WNEM TV 5

Deputies search for driver in Amish buggy hit-and-run

Image is similar to vehicle deputies are looking for, not actual vehicle (Source: Gladwin County Sheriff's Dept.) Image is similar to vehicle deputies are looking for, not actual vehicle (Source: Gladwin County Sheriff's Dept.)
Investigators are asking for your help tracking down a driver that hit an Amish buggy and drove off.

It happened on Wednesday, May 17 at 7:50 a.m. on S. Bard Road near Kerswill Road in Gladwin County’s Grout Township.

Sheriff’s Deputies report that a vehicle, believed to be a late 1990’s or early 2000’s Oldsmobile Bravada, hit the buggy and then took off.

The vehicle is grayish tan or light pewter in color and will have damage to the front-right headlight assembly and lighted side marker.

It should also have damage to the front right quarter panel and will be missing the passenger side mirror.

According to a witness, the vehicle has a Rebel Flag license plate on the front bumper.

If you have any information, call Gladwin County Central Dispatch at (989) 426-9284.

