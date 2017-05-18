Alma students protest against bullying - WNEM TV 5

Alma students protest bullying

Dozens of students picked up their signs and walk out of school Thursday to protest bullying.

The Alma students claim that there is a bullying problem in their district, and they want to take a stand against it.

TV5 has reached out to the Alma School District for a statement, and are awaiting a response.

Stay with us for more details on this story.

