Prosecutor: No criminal charges following town hall arrests

The Genesee County Prosecutor said he will not criminally charge six people arrested during a Flint town hall forum last month.

The six were arrested on April 20 during a forum related to the city’s lead-tainted water crisis.

Prosecutor David Leyton said he reviewed reports from Flint Police but decided he will not be issuing charges.

“This incident involved a town hall meeting led by the Mayor concerning the City’s longstanding crisis involving lead-tainted water,” said Prosecutor Leyton.

“Flint police made decisions that led to the arrest of six individuals related to allegations of disorderly conduct. Based on the information I have received from the police, I will not be issuing charges, either felonies or misdemeanors, under state law” he said.

Leyton did say that the City of Flint attorney may still decide to issue charges for possible violations of city ordinances.

