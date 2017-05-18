Michigan's 1st case of rabies for '17 discovered in bat

Michigan’s has confirmed its first case of rabies for 2017 in a big brown bat from Ingham County.

The state reports this is the time of year when rabies is typically first reported.

It’s a viral disease that is transmitted through the bite or scratch of an infected animal.

Bats and skunks are the most common carriers of rabies in Michigan.

In 2016, there were 41 cases of rabies in wildlife across the state. Including 37 bats and four rabid skunks.

Rabies is fatal to humans if not properly treated. Preventative treatment is given to people who are exposed to potentially rabid animals.

If you see a wild animal that appears sick, call (517) 336-5030.

