When nature calls, this is where you should stop

When you’re on the go, and you have to….go, you know there are better places to stop than others.

So with the summer road trip season just around the corner, GasBuddy revealed which gas station brands have the highest-rated restrooms.

Nationwide, QuickTrip came in number one in nine states.

Chevron was number two, leading the way in five states.

Sheetz and Wawa each topped the list in four states.

Here in Michigan, when nature calls, GasBuddy recommends looking for the red, white, and blue Holiday sign.

According to GasBuddy, a survey found that 64 percent of respondents said one of their worst fears about a road trip is the need to use the restroom and not knowing when the next one will be available.

Additionally, the survey found 69 percent of users said they wouldn’t consider visiting a gas station convenience store with less than 3 out of 5 stars.

“Today’s customers expect more than a key attached to a hubcap or a sign informing visitors that restrooms are for ‘paying customers only’,” said Frank Beard, convenience store and retail trends analyst at GasBuddy. “As someone who has visited more than 1,000 c-stores in 24 states, I've seen that many leading convenience stores have already separated themselves from the competition by making restroom quality a priority.”

