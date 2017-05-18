At least 5 years in prison for man in snowplow hit-and-run - WNEM TV 5

At least 5 years in prison for man in snowplow hit-and-run

WYOMING, MI (AP) -

A 21-year-old snowplow driver has been sentenced to at least five years in prison for a fatal hit-and-run near Grand Rapids.

Austin Hill was remorseful in court Thursday, a month after pleading no contest to causing a fatal crash but failing to stop. Chelsea Crawford was hit in January while she walked on a road in Wyoming, a Grand Rapids suburb.

Crawford's mother, Christina Fender, told Hill that her daughter would want him to know that he's forgiven.

Defense attorney Craig Haehnel says it's a "horrible tragedy" for both families. He says Hill didn't stop after striking the 26-year-old Crawford because he "was in a panic."

Hill will be eligible for release after five years.

