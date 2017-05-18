West Nile virus found in Saginaw County crow

The West Nile virus was found in a Saginaw County crow.

The Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission detected the virus on May 15. It is the first detection of the virus in the county this year.

Any areas in the county with higher than normal levels of West Nile virus activity will receive extensive control efforts to reduce mosquito efforts, the commission said.

The virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that had picked up the virus from an infected bird.

The illness from the virus is usually mild and symptoms include fever, headache and body aches. About one in every 150 people suffer more serious illness, which could result in death, the commission said.

The commission listed these precautions to follow:

Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active, especially between dusk and dawn.

When outdoors, wear shoes and socks, light colored long pants and a long-sleeved shirt, and apply insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, or IR3535 according to label instructions. Consult a physician before using repellents on infants.

Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings. Try to keep doors and windows shut, especially at night.

Eliminate all sources of standing water that can support mosquito breeding, including water in bird baths, abandoned swimming pools, wading pools, old tires and any other object holding water. Contact SCMAC to report stagnant water in roadside ditches, flooded yards, fields or similar locations that may produce mosquitoes.

