Fans reflect on Chris Cornell's music career

Rocker Chris Cornell, born July 20, 1964, died "suddenly and unexpectedly" on May 17, 2017, according to his representatives. (Source: AP PHOTO)

A legend lost.

Singer and songwriter for the powerful rock bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Chris Cornell, has died at the age of 52.

Just hours before he died he posted a picture of the Detroit's famous Fox Theater with the caption "Detroit - Finally back in Rock City!"

It was shortly after that show his body was found hanging inside the MGM Grand Detroit. He was dead from an apparent suicide.

Despite the circumstances of his death, millions around the world are remembering him as a musical pioneer who helped redefine rock and roll in the late 80s and early 90s.

His powerful four octave vocal range and lyrics won over the ears and hearts of generations.

"There was Spoonman and Outshine and just so many great songs," said Tony LaBrie, with Flint's Rock Radio Station.

The radio station paid tribute to the rock legend on Thursday. They started with his earlier, groundbreaking sounds.

"Grunge era really changed and altered the metal world in general. I mean, it was a revolution in music," LaBrie said.

He said there isn't a part of his 20-year career in radio that Cornell hasn't touched.

"If you look back to the grunge era, they were one of the pioneers along with Nirvana, Alice in Chains, Stone Temple Pilots," LaBrie said.

From songs with bands Soundgarden and Audioslave to his solo era, fans said his death is a huge loss for the rock world.

"Growing up and playing in garage bands and doing stuff. I mean, he was one of the guys I emulated the most," said Jeffrey Margrif, fan.

Margrif manages the Guitar Store.

"It's crazy to me at this point how many of these guys we're losing," Margrif said.

Cornell's music will live on through his loyal fans. He was also in the middle of working on a new album and was scheduled to play in several upcoming shows across the country.

"And getting ready to play Rock on the Range this weekend with Metallica. People down in Columbus, Ohio are going to be devastated. It's going to be a somber concert this year," LaBrie said.

