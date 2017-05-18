Small parties, gatherings escalated by social media

What starts out as a small gathering being publicized on social media quickly turns into a wild party spiraling out of control.

It's a situation that happens more and more.

"We tweeted about one and people came to it," said Brianna Miarka.

She used Twitter to tell her friends about a party she was having. The word spread quickly through social media.

Miarka admits she had a larger than expected gathering at her place, but she did have a good time.

"Well there was a lot of random people I didn't know that showed up," she said.

She was lucky. Over the weekend in suburban Detroit hundreds of teens converged on what was supposed to be a small gathering. A 16-year-old was home alone while parents were away on vacation.

She just wanted some friends over, but by the time police broke it up her house was trashed and one teen was found unconscious.

It's a trend in some parts of the state and nation.

How to advertise your party wisely

"By setting the boundaries ahead of time and being cautious with who you share it with. So maybe it's in a private messaging rather than on your wall for everybody to see. It can kind of help you from that regard," said Jeff DeHaven, social media expert.

DeHaven has been in the social media business for 14 years. He said letting your friends know how many people you intend to have at your party is always a good idea. He also said you have to be careful what you post, even if you believe you are posting on a private platform.

"Somebody screenshots it, texts it out or messages it out," DeHaven said.

If you don't want strangers to crash your party he said you should always assume whatever you post can be seen by anyone.

"What's online is always online and it could have a negative impact on who sees it," DeHaven said.

As for Miarka, she said she won't be tweeting when she decides to throw another party.

