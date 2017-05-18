3 anglers rescued after boat capsizes on Lake St. Clair

Three Ohio men have been rescued after the 20-foot boat they were fishing from capsized on Lake St. Clair near Harrison Township.

The Macomb County sheriff's office says the boat ran out of fuel about noon Thursday and began to drift.

Water poured in over the stern and capsized the boat as the occupants tried to switch to a reserve gas tank.

The men -- ages 53, 32 and 31 -- held onto the boat until two other members of their group in a second boat arrived to pull them from the lake. They were taken to shore where emergency crews were waiting.

The sheriff's office says the men in the capsized boat were not wearing life jackets. Water temperatures were in the 50s.

