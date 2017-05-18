Flint's water plant manager resigns - WNEM TV 5

Flint's water plant manager resigns

Jolisa McDay, Flint's top water plant official, announced on Thursday she was resigning.

Her last day with the city will be June 30.

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver said McDay has had an important role in the progress made in Flint over the last year and she will be missed.

Weaver said she respects McDay's decision.

