$4 million winning lottery ticket sold in Fenton

There's a new millionaire walking around Mid-Michigan - they just don't know it yet.

Someone in Mid-Michigan matched all six winning numbers in Wednesday's Classic Lotto 47 game. The jackpot was an estimated $4.35 million.

The winning ticket was purchased at Smitty's Exit 80 Sunoco station just off US-23 on North Road in Fenton.

"We've sold some instant tickets for $500 winners, but that's it," said Doug Smith, owner. "Hopefully it's a local person that has won it that's come in all the time. So it's pretty exciting."

Smith has owned the gas station for more than 10 years.

Michigan Lottery said once the prize is redeemed Smith and his station will receive a $5,000 flat bonus for selling the winning ticket. That money will be extra special for Smith.

His wife recently overcame a nine month battle with cancer and Smith plans to take her on a well-deserved trip to Alaska. He said if he bought the ticket himself he would already be out the door.

"The doors would probably be locked. We'd be on vacation," Smith said.

The winning numbers were 9, 13, 17, 24, 30 and 33.

Smith said he's looking forward to hanging a Michigan Lottery banner announcing the station's big win. Once the banner goes up Smith expects even more players will stop by his station for tickets, hoping to be the next jackpot winner.

"We do a very good business with the lottery here. It's a big part of our business," Smith said.

For Smith to get paid the winner needs to redeem their prize.

