Michigan Regents Approve Schembechler Hall Football Performance Center

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Plans to construct a new football performance center in Glenn E. Schembechler Hall were approved Thursday (May 18) by the University of Michigan Board of Regents.

The $14.8 million project calls for the renovation of approximately 24,000 square feet and construction of an additional 8,000 square feet for athletic medicine, rehabilitation, wellness and nutrition for the football program.

Schembechler Hall, constructed in 1990, is named after former head football coach Bo Schembechler. It houses football training facilities and the Towsley Family Museum.

The building is connected to Oosterbaan Field House and Al Glick Field House.

The project also includes renovations to team meeting and equipment rooms and administrative spaces.

Funding will be provided from planned Athletic Department resources and gifts.

The architectural firms of Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates will design the project. The project is expected to generate an average of 46 on-site construction jobs.

Design is scheduled to begin immediately, and the University will return with a construction schedule with approval of a schematic design.

In February, the Board of Regents approved plans to renovate Oosterbaan Field House, which includes replacement of the roof, lighting and HVAC systems as well as a re-purposing of part of the field house for an expanded football sports performance area. The combined projects will create one unified performance center for the football program, enabling the entire team to work out at the same time.

