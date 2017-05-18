Northwood Opens NCAA Regional Tournament With 10-2 Win

Northwood opened the contest with an easy 1-2-3 inning defensively and batted through the lineup in the home half to plate four runs and take a 4-0 lead after one inning.

Northwood opened the contest with an easy 1-2-3 inning defensively and batted through the lineup in the home half to plate four runs and take a 4-0 lead after one inning.

The Panthers answered with a run of their own in the top of the second as Adam Brown laced a double and later scored on an RBI double by Jacob Snodgrass to cut the lead to 4-1.

The Panthers answered with a run of their own in the top of the second as Adam Brown laced a double and later scored on an RBI double by Jacob Snodgrass to cut the lead to 4-1.