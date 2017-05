Northwood Opens NCAA Regional Tournament With 10-2 Win

Northwood opened the contest with an easy 1-2-3 inning defensively and batted through the lineup in the home half to plate four runs and take a 4-0 lead after one inning.

Northwood opened the contest with an easy 1-2-3 inning defensively and batted through the lineup in the home half to plate four runs and take a 4-0 lead after one inning.

The first four hitters for Northwood reached base as Connor Foley was hit by a pitch followed by a single by David Vinsky to put two aboard for Ryan McClelland . McClelland then singled home Foley. After Pulver walked, the bases were loaded for Grant Bridgewater who was also hit by a pitch scoring Vinsky. Kyle Ziegler then hit a sacrifice fly to score McClelland, followed by an RBI single by Robert Spencer to score Pulver and cap the four run frame.

The Panthers answered with a run of their own in the top of the second as Adam Brown laced a double and later scored on an RBI double by Jacob Snodgrass to cut the lead to 4-1.

The Panthers answered with a run of their own in the top of the second as Adam Brown laced a double and later scored on an RBI double by Jacob Snodgrass to cut the lead to 4-1.

Northwood came back with a two spot in the home half of the fourth as Javier Martinez blasted a bases clearing double with two aboard that scored Foley who had singled earlier in the inning and McClelland who was aboard on the walk and the Timberwolves led 6-1.

Northwood broke it open in the sixth with a four spot that saw all nine hitters bat in the frame. Vinsky led off with a single and after back to back walks to McClelland and Pulver, the bases were loaded with nobody out. After a strikeout and sacrifice fly, the Panthers were nearly out of it with limited damage, but RBI singles for Robert Spencer and Ziegler added to the damage and resulted in a four run frame and a 10-1 lead for Northwood.