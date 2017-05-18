Mt. Pleasant man sentenced to 77 months in prison for domestic violence

A Mt. Pleasant man was sentenced to 77 months in prison for domestic assault.

Mayko George-Dye pleaded guilty on Jan. 31 to domestic assault by an habitual offender, interstate domestic violence, witness tampering and a supervised release violation.

George-Dye, 21, punched the victim in the face on Oct. 30, 2016 on the Isabella Indian Reservation, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

He then forced her to drive him across the reservation boundary where he strangled her to the point she had trouble breathing, the office said.

George-Dye was on supervised release at the time of the incident for similar incidents. He was previously convicted in three separate incidents for either strangulation of an intimate or dating partner, or family violence.

Once George-Dye was arrested for the assault he had a cellmate's girlfriend contact the victim in an attempt to get the victim to lie in court about the incident, the attorney's office said.

