Pro-pot activists push to legalize recreational marijuana

Pro-pot activists are reigniting the debate on legalizing recreational marijuana with a renewed push to put the issue on the ballot.

They said it's high time for a change, but without the support of thousands across the state their effort could go up in smoke.

"People are going to do what they want anyway. They did that with prohibition, denying people the opportunity to drink. We see what that got us," said Jay Bernard Harris, resident.

Many in Mid-Michigan said legalizing marijuana would benefit the state and cut down on crime.

"If we decriminalize it, it would take the profit motive out of it for the criminal," Harris said.

Under the proposed law Michigan could legalize the plant. The legislation would restrict the use to those 21-years-old and older. Residents could also have 2.5 ounces or grow up to 12 plants at home.

"If the government would legalize it totally, then they could tax it just like cigarettes," said Glenn Botwright II, resident.

The proposal would put a 10 percent tax on the marijuana, in addition to the 6 percent sales tax.

Some said they liked the idea of additional tax funds that could potentially pour into the state.

"I think Michigan is really lacking in the education budget allocation. So I think the natural place to put that is the issue of education and things happening in Flint," said Ben Buscarino, resident.

The Board of State Canvassers approved the petition on Thursday. It needs more than $250,000 signatures before it can head to lawmakers.

