Local woman participates on 'Naked and Afraid'

A local woman dropped all pretenses - including her clothes - to see how well she could survive in the wild.

Melissa Miller, of Grand Blanc, takes it all off in an upcoming episode of Naked and Afraid.

For those not familiar with the reality show, it takes two strangers and leaves them stranded in a desolate location with no food, water or clothes. They are then forced to survive on their own.

"The experience was physically and mentally the most tough thing I've ever done in my life. I mentally prepared myself for it as much as possible, but still nothing can prepare you for that situation," Miller said.

She said the bugs were the hardest part.

You can watch the episode on Sunday at 9 p.m. on the Discovery Channel.

