Soldiers hike across UP to raise awareness for veteran suicides

Two veterans are hiking to raise awareness of a serious issue. 

Michael Beattie and Cody Cass set out last Saturday from Ironwood. They're walking 22 miles a day across the Upper Peninsula. 

The National Guard soldiers have a goal to bring attention to veteran suicides. 

"We can link it to a good cause because on average, 22 veterans a day take their own lives," Beattie said. 

Beattie and Cass are trekking along M-28. 

They expect to reach Sault Ste. Marie a week by May 27. 

Their journey is being posted to the Michigan National Guard's Facebook page. Follow along here

