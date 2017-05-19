Soldiers hike across UP to raise awareness for veteran suicides

Two veterans are hiking to raise awareness of a serious issue.

Michael Beattie and Cody Cass set out last Saturday from Ironwood. They're walking 22 miles a day across the Upper Peninsula.

The National Guard soldiers have a goal to bring attention to veteran suicides.

"We can link it to a good cause because on average, 22 veterans a day take their own lives," Beattie said.

Beattie and Cass are trekking along M-28.

They expect to reach Sault Ste. Marie a week by May 27.

Their journey is being posted to the Michigan National Guard's Facebook page. Follow along here.

