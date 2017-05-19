Mooney's Ice Cream closes after 20 years in Saginaw location

Say goodbye to one of Saginaw's favorite family stops.

Mooney's Ice Cream on State Street in Saginaw Township is closing its doors after nearly 20 years at the location. We're told the business is closing because of the owner's failing health.

Mooney's was a Saginaw-based dairy established more than 90 years ago.

"We've had so many generations coming through here in the county, just hate to see it go," said Mario Benavides, a customer.

The manager told TV5 she knows who made the business a success.

"All of the young kids that have come through the door that have grown over the years, and toddlers, and they become taller than me, and then they come in with car keys in their hands, and they come in with engagement rings on their fingers," Nina Steiner said.

Thursday was officially Mooney's last day.

