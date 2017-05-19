More than 1,500 customers without power across Mid-Michigan - WNEM TV 5

More than 1,500 customers without power across Mid-Michigan

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
(Source: WNEM) (Source: WNEM)
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) -

More than 1,500 homes are left in the dark Friday morning after high wind gusts caused a mess across Mid-Michigan. 

Crews for Consumers Energy have been working around the clock since early Thursday morning to repair damage from thunderstorms and heavy wind. New outages are now reported in southern Genesee County where crews say there is heavy tree damage. 

The following outages are reported across Mid-Michigan: 

  • Genesee County – 475
  • Bay County – 41
  • Arenac County – 17
  • Iosco County – 364
  • Ogemaw County – 337
  • Alcona County – 240
  • Oscoda County – 123 

To see the outage map, click here

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.