More than 1,500 customers without power across Mid-Michigan

More than 1,500 homes are left in the dark Friday morning after high wind gusts caused a mess across Mid-Michigan.

Crews for Consumers Energy have been working around the clock since early Thursday morning to repair damage from thunderstorms and heavy wind. New outages are now reported in southern Genesee County where crews say there is heavy tree damage.

The following outages are reported across Mid-Michigan:

Genesee County – 475

Bay County – 41

Arenac County – 17

Iosco County – 364

Ogemaw County – 337

Alcona County – 240

Oscoda County – 123

