cooler air returns

We all knew it was coming, but that still made it no easier to take! We're seeing temps 20-30 degrees cooler than this time yesterday and we won't be taking as big of a jump this afternoon either. Thankfully temps will recover to near normal this weekend, but it comes at the cost of multiple rounds of rain. Find the full forecast below.

Today & Tonight

Temperatures this afternoon are in the upper 50s and lower 50s a bit of a shock compared to the 80s we saw the last couple of days. And after a few days enjoying warm weather like the rest of us, the lakeshore areas are cooler once again as well. Northeasterly winds are adding to the mix making it feel even cooler outside so a jacket is a must before you head outside.

Skies are mostly cloudy, but we may see a few breaks in the clouds as we head into the early evening hours. Expect overcast conditions for your Friday evening plans, but most of us should stay dry.

We are keeping an eye on a complex of thunderstorms to our southwest this afternoon, but for the moment, we expect that system to dry out before reaching us. The one exception is the I-69 corridor where some showers may sneak in closer to the evening drive home. The rain should stay there so the rest of us will stay dry.

Don't forget about chilly temperatures tonight, lows will dip into the lower 40s so be sure to dress appropriately.

Saturday & Sunday

We won't be seeing the 80s, but temperatures will moderate to more seasonal values as we head into the weekend. Middle 60s are expected Saturday and lower 70s return on Sunday.

Rain will also be present through the weekend, with the most widespread activity occurring late Saturday night and during the early morning hours on Sunday.

Out ahead of the widespread precipitation, some scattered showers may move into our southwestern areas during the afternoon hours Saturday. At this time, it doesn't appear that canceling your plans would be warranted, but be sure to check back in with us for tonight's forecast and also Saturday morning.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue during the day on Sunday, becoming more scattered as the day goes on, eventually ending in the afternoon and evening. We're not expecting any severe weather from Saturday to Sunday, but we will keep you updated if that changes.

By the end of the weekend, we'll get some needed rainfall after the dry stretch we've been on. Rainfall totals of .50" to 1.00" seem reasonable for most through Sunday, with some areas possibly reaching slightly higher in the most persistent areas.

