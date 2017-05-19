Expect scattered showers on Sunday

One round of showers down with a couple more to go. Scattered showers return tonight and this time we will have a better chance for thunderstorms as well. Once tomorrow rolls around, we'll keep the scattered showers and thunderstorms around for a good portion of the day.

Tonight:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. This will be as most of us are sleeping. Rain could be locally heavy at times, dropping up to an inch of rain in some spots. Lows tonight will drop into the mid 50s with winds out of the east southeast at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tomorrow:

Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder will linger into the day on Sunday. Not exactly the greatest day to get outside. Skies will dry out by the mid to late evening hours. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s with winds out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

>>Slideshow: Hour-by-hour: May 20-21<<

Early This Week:

Skies dry out for Monday, but that is only brief. Showers return for the middle of the week with the best chances for rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances will be scattered, but they will be enough annoy folks with outdoor plans. Temperatures will be pretty close to average for this time of year in the mid to upper 60s.

