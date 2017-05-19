Summer leaves town, cooler air arrives

We all knew it was coming, but it's certainly no easier to take! We're waking up 20-30 degrees cooler than this time yesterday and we won't be taking as big of a jump this afternoon either.

Today & Tonight

Out-the-door temperatures are in the upper 30s and lower 40s this morning and with persistent northeasterly flow and plenty of cloud cover, we'll only be headed for the 50s in most areas today. And after a few days enjoying warm weather like the rest of us, the lakeshore areas will be cooler once again.

Skies will be mostly cloudy this morning, but we should see breaks in the clouds as we head into the afternoon. Don't get used to those breaks, clouds will be on the increase into your Friday evening plans.

We are keeping an eye on a complex of thunderstorms to our southwest early this morning, but for the moment, we expect that system will stay to our south for today. We'll continue to watch that as the day goes on in case any showers spill in our direction.

Assuming that system stays south as we expect right now, we should remain dry through your Friday evening plans under mostly cloudy skies. With chilly temperatures today, it will be chilly through the evening hours, so be sure to dress appropriately. Lows will fall into the 40s tonight.

Saturday & Sunday

We won't be seeing the 80s, but temperatures will return to more seasonal values as we head into the weekend, with middle 60s expected Saturday and lower 70s returning on Sunday.

Rain showers are expected through the weekend, with the most widespread activity occurring late Saturday and during the morning hours of Sunday.

Out ahead of the widespread precipitation, some scattered showers may move into our southwestern areas during the afternoon hours. At this time, it doesn't appear that canceling your plans would be warranted, but be sure to check back in with us for tonight's forecast and also Saturday morning.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue during the day on Sunday, becoming more scattered as the day goes on, eventually ending in the afternoon and evening. We're not expecting any severe weather from Saturday to Sunday.

By the end of the weekend, we'll get some needed rainfall after the dry stretch we've been on. Rainfall totals of .25" to .75" seem reasonable for most, with some areas possibly reaching slightly higher in the most persistent areas.

