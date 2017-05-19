Weekend Showers and storms

We all knew it was coming, but that still made it no easier to take! We're seeing temps 20-30+ degrees cooler than this time yesterday. Thankfully temps will recover to near normal this weekend, but it comes at the cost of multiple rounds of rain and storms. Find the full forecast below.

Tonight

Temperatures this evening are in the upper 40s and lower 50s a bit of a shock compared to the 80s we saw the last couple of days. And after a few days enjoying warm weather like the rest of us, the lakeshore areas are cooler again as well. Northeasterly winds are adding to the mix making it feel even cooler outside so a jacket is a must before you head out for your Friday night plans.

Skies are mostly cloudy with a few showers doting the map to the south. Those along the I-69 corridor are seeing some light rain and a system to our south lifts north. The rain should stay mainly to our south and west. Those along US-127 may also see some light rain. Those in the Tri-Cities and north are likely going to stay dry all night.

Don't forget about chilly temperatures overnight, lows will dip into the lower 40s so be sure to dress appropriately before going out.

Saturday & Sunday

We won't be seeing the 80s, but temperatures will slowly moderate to more seasonal values as we head into the weekend. Lowers 60s are expected Saturday and lower 70s return on Sunday.

Rain and thunderstorms will also be present through the weekend, with the most widespread activity occurring late Saturday night and during the morning hours on Sunday.

Out ahead of the widespread precipitation, some scattered showers may move into our southwestern areas during the later afternoon hours Saturday. At this time, it doesn't appear that canceling your plans would be warranted for the first half of the day, but be aware rain will move in and could interrupt late afternoon games so have the umbrella on standby.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue during the evening and overnight into Sunday, becoming more scattered as the day goes on, eventually ending in the evening. We're not expecting any severe weather from Saturday to Sunday, but we will keep you updated if that changes.

By the end of the weekend, we'll get some needed rainfall after the dry stretch we've been on. Rainfall totals of .50" to 1.00" seem reasonable for most through Sunday, with some areas possibly reaching slightly higher in the most persistent areas.

