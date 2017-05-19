WATCH: Chris Cornell’s final performance in Detroit

A legend was lost this week as singer and songwriter for the powerful rocks bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Chris Cornell, died at the age of 52.

Just house before he died, Cornell posted a picture of the Detroit’s famous Fox Theater with the caption “Detroit – Finally back in Rock City!”

It was shortly after that show his body was founding hanging inside the MGM Grand Detroit. Officials said he was dead from an apparent suicide, however, his family released a statement Friday refuting “inferences that Chris knowingly and intentionally” killed himself.

Despite the circumstances of his death, millions around the world are remembering him as a musical pioneer who helped redefine rock and roll in the late 80s and early 90s.

In a special to the Detroit Free Press, Ashley Zlatopolsky said it was clear something wasn’t right with the singer the night of his final performance.

Zlatopolsky said this was her fifth time seeing Soundgarden live, and while the concert wasn’t bad, she said it seemed like Cornell wasn’t mentally there.

“He missed words, sometimes in entire blocks, letting the crowd sing the parts of the songs he didn’t. Nobody complained; in fact, the audience of about 5,000 seemed to love it,” Zlatopolsky wrote.

Zlatopolsky said Cornell was also visibly agitated at times. He would walk off stage for several minutes. His vocals were also often lagging and not in sync with the music.

YouTube and social media were flooded with videos from his last concert following the announcement of his death.

We’ve put together a few of those videos of his popular hits, including "Black Hole Sun," "Spoonman" and "My Wave."

