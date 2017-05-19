20-year-old found dead inside apartment bathroom

Officials are investigating after a man was found dead inside his apartment.

Michigan State Police troopers with the Mt. Pleasant Post were called on Wednesday, May 17 to the Collegiate Way Apartments for reports of a man who was found unresponsive.

When troopers arrived, they found 20-year-old Mohammed Khalid-Y Alusail dead in his bathroom.

Alusail's roommates told police they tried to reach him several times throughout the day. When their attempts went unanswered, they asked apartment maintenance to unlock his bedroom door.

Investigators said there were no visible signs of injury or indicators of cause of death. An autopsy was performed and there was no evidence of foul play detected.

Alusail did have a reported history of seizures, police said.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities wait for toxicology results.

