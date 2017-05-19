No students hurt after Merrill school bus loses control

Authorities say no one was hurt after a Merrill School bus lost control in Tuscola County.

It happened about 7:10 p.m. Thursday on Fairgrove Road near Kirk Road in Fairgrove Township.

The bus driver, a 50-year-old female from Merrill, told police she lost control steering while going westbound. The school bus left the road, hit a mailbox and a “No Passing” sign.

The bus then came to a rest in the yard of a home on Fairgrove Road.

Police said several children were onboard the bus at the time, but no one was hurt.

Investigators later found the bus’s steering component had failed, causing the bus driver to lose control.

