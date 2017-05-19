No students hurt after Merrill school bus loses control

A Michigan lawmaker who killed himself a day after a drunken driving arrest told an officer during the stop that his life was over.More >
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
Four alleged gang members are facing more than three dozen collective charges after a teen told police she was gang raped and forced to be tattooed.
When you're on the go, and you have to….go, you know there are better places to stop than others.
Authorities are investigating another alleged threat made by a Mid-Michigan student.
Say goodbye to one of Saginaw's favorite family stops...at least for a little while.
A teenagers shot to death after a party over Mother's Day weekend will be laid to rest.
More than 1,500 homes are left in the dark Friday morning after high wind gusts caused a mess across Mid-Michigan.
Midland Public Schools is investigating the latest round of threats made on social media after a "specific and potentially dangerous verbal threat" was allegedly made by a student.
There's a new millionaire walking around Mid-Michigan - they just don't know it yet.
