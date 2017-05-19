2 dead after crash involving wrong-way driver - WNEM TV 5

2 dead after crash involving wrong-way driver

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Authorities say two people have died following a crash involving a wrong-way driver in Michigan.

The three-vehicle crash happened Thursday on U.S. highway 131 in Osceola County's Burdell Township, which is located in Michigan's northern Lower Peninsula.

Michigan State Police say a 43-year-old Michigan man was northbound in the southbound lanes and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say a 62-year-old man from Highland Park, Illinois, was driving another vehicle and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say the driver and passenger of the third vehicle didn't report any injuries. Names of those involved weren't immediately released.

The crash is under investigation.

